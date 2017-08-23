PROTEST

San Francisco police reportedly cancel all time off for planned right-wing rally

San Francisco police are planning to have a massive show of force to head off trouble at a controversial rally set for this weekend. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are planning to have a massive show of force to head off trouble at a controversial rally set for this weekend.

All days off have been cancelled for San Francisco police officers on Saturday, according to our media partner the Mercury News.

Not all plans are set, the permit for the Crissy Field rally hasn't been approved. The organizer says he has no doubt the permit will be issued. Mayor Ed Lee is hoping one condition will be no weapons.

RELATED: SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally

"The number one is everybody's safety in preventing violence. And in that, we've insisted, we've demanded, that there be no weapons allowed. Guns, concealed or otherwise, weapons that can be made out of signs, and bats, and sticks," said San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

The mayor is pushing a counter demonstration in some social media posts he encourages people to come to Civic Center Plaza Friday for a United Against Hate rally, telling people not to go to Crissy Field and dignify that event.

RELATED: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California

If approved, the Patriot Prayer rally will start at 2 p.m. Saturday.
