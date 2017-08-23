George and Amal Clooney donate $1 million to fight hate groups

George and Amal Clooney are donating some major money to fight hate groups. The couple gave $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center to support the group's efforts to prevent violent extremism.
The announcement comes just days after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent, leaving one woman dead and 19 injured.
In a statement, the couple said that what happened in Charlottesville demands "our collective engagement to stand up to hate."
