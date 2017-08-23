Patriot Prayer leader, politicians weigh in on San Francisco rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2336076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi voiced her opposition to the rally Wednesday, saying a national park is no place for "Nazi sympathizers" to spew their negative message.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo talked to ABC7 News about a planned right-wing rally in San Francisco this weekend.

ABC7 News spoke with Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, along with politicians Nancy Pelosi and Jackie Speier, right after he was notified that the National Park Service had granted him the permit to hold his rally Saturday.Gibson told us he never doubted that the permit would be issued because it was "in the constitution, first amendment" right to hold it on federal grounds.He said he wanted the rally to be peaceful and draw Bernie supporters, atheists, Christians, Muslims and others and that the rally was no place for Nazi sympathizers or white supremacists or radical leftwing opponents."No, I don't want any extremists," he said. "I'm sick of Antifa, the communists, the KKK, the white supremacists."But Patriot Prayer rallies have been denounced by city leaders and other politicians as a forum for right wing extremists.House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, told ABC7 News that Crissy Field "is not a place for Nazi sympathizers to come and spew their negative message."In the meantime, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, echoed her sentiments but says it was ultimately an issue of free speech and assembly. And she's just glad police are prepared for the worst."They were going to be permit or not," she said. "Now, they're guaranteed they're not bringing in any weapons or anything can be used as a weapon."Gibson says he hopes it'll be a day without violence and one of "love, respect, kindness and being good to one another."