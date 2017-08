Permit approved for right-wing rally at SF's Crissy Field

#SF residents who reject racist rhetoric and violent protests should join as the Civic Center to #UniteAgainstHate https://t.co/wYIgLJVI6y pic.twitter.com/PyFcbCrN5H — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) August 23, 2017

On Wednesday, the National Park Service officially issued a permit to the organizer of a right-wing rally set to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Crissy Field in San Francisco.Mayor Ed Lee quickly issued a statement noting that "with the event now officially permitted, the San Francisco Police Department is working with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the United States Park Police on a comprehensive public safety plan."Law enforcement advised that issuing a permit will increase their ability to ensure public safety.Lee is urging people to "let us show this nation that San Francisco is a city of peace and unity. Do not engage with the members of this group, whose only priority is to incite violence through divisive rhetoric."The mayor has been opposed to the rally being planned by the group "Patriot Prayer" Saturday afternoon. The group's rallies in other cities have attracted extreme groups and, in some cases, led to violence.In the meantime, police are gearing up. Even before the permit approval came down, the department cancelled all time off for officers on Saturday.Mayor Ed Lee's full statement: