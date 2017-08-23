PROTEST

Permit approved for right-wing rally at SF's Crissy Field

A permit has been officially issued for the right-wing "Patriot Prayer" rally at Crissy Field this Saturday. (Patriot Prayer/Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Wednesday, the National Park Service officially issued a permit to the organizer of a right-wing rally set to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Crissy Field in San Francisco.

Mayor Ed Lee quickly issued a statement noting that "with the event now officially permitted, the San Francisco Police Department is working with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the United States Park Police on a comprehensive public safety plan."

Law enforcement advised that issuing a permit will increase their ability to ensure public safety.

Lee is urging people to "let us show this nation that San Francisco is a city of peace and unity. Do not engage with the members of this group, whose only priority is to incite violence through divisive rhetoric."


The mayor has been opposed to the rally being planned by the group "Patriot Prayer" Saturday afternoon. The group's rallies in other cities have attracted extreme groups and, in some cases, led to violence.

In the meantime, police are gearing up. Even before the permit approval came down, the department cancelled all time off for officers on Saturday.

ABC7 News reporter Vic Lee interviewed rally organizer Joey Gibson. He'll have the latest updates starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow him on Twitter.

Mayor Ed Lee's full statement:
"The shameful, anti-American trend of hate-filled extremist rallies will unfortunately be allowed to continue this weekend in our city. "

Since the beginning of this process, we have repeatedly stated that the public safety of San Francisco residents and visitors is our top priority. With the event now officially permitted, the San Francisco Police Department is working with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the United States Park Police on a comprehensive public safety plan.

Let us show this nation that San Francisco is a city of peace and unity. Do not engage with the members of this group, whose only priority is to incite violence through divisive rhetoric. Instead of dignifying their display of hatred, we ask that residents join peaceful gatherings taking place at the Civic Center Plaza on Friday and Saturday at 12 p.m.

Over the course of history, we have been tested by movements designed to magnify our differences and sew (sic) distrust. We will not allow that fear and anger to break our spirit. Like we have so many times before, we will overcome ideologies based on hatred by showing the power of unity and compassion.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, a movement for peace, inclusiveness and unity that started in this city and spread throughout the country. Half a century later, those values still drive our city. This weekend, we will echo once again that love triumphs over hate."
