Protest erupts at Pelosi's news conference on DREAM Act in San Francisco

A protest erupted at an event by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi about the DREAM Act in San Francisco on Monday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A protest has erupted at a news conference that is being held by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi was holding a news conference with Bay Area elected officials to call for passage of the DREAM Act.

Democratic leader Pelosi, along with representatives Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman are at College Track -- a student success program in San Francisco to urge for the immediate passing of the DREAM Act.

This follows the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program. The DREAM Act protects 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
