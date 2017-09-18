Dreamers get a standing ovation at San Francisco event pushing to get "Dream Act" passed in Congress. pic.twitter.com/jnZBxkAKpC — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 18, 2017

Protesters say @NancyPelosi does not represent the interest of the #dreamers. pic.twitter.com/sfkOEy9xuW — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 18, 2017

A protest has erupted at a news conference that is being held by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.Pelosi was holding a news conference with Bay Area elected officials to call for passage of the DREAM Act.Democratic leader Pelosi, along with representatives Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman are at College Track -- a student success program in San Francisco to urge for the immediate passing of the DREAM Act.This follows the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program. The DREAM Act protects 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.