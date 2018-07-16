POLITICS

San Francisco may become latest city to end use of plastic straws

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco may soon become the latest city in the country to end the use of plastic straws and other take-out containers made of plastic. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco could soon become the latest city in the country to end the use of straws and other plastic take-out containers.

The city's land use subcommittee will take up the proposed straw ban on Monday.

RELATED: Starbucks says it's ditching plastic straws

The legislation has received broad support from seven city supervisors, but not everyone is on board.

Some consumers say they're used to seeing straws readily available and going straw free would take some getting used to.

Opponents of the ban also say straws are sometimes necessary items used by people who have disabilities to sip drinks and consume food.

RELATED: Proposed San Francisco straw ban may affect people with disabilities

"All of a sudden, everyone around the world is focused on this problem and taking action and that's what we're doing with this ordinance," said Charles Sheehan, who works for San Francisco's Department of the Environment.

If the ordinance passes, he says the city's plastic straw ban will go into effect in 2019 and will also include plastic stirrers, cup plugs and cocktail picks. "The material is recyclable, but they fall through the cracks of the recycling machinery and so it's hard to capture them, plus they also act as litter on our streets," explains Sheehan, who adds, "Sixty-seven percent of the litter going into our bay comes from the street and it's also usually single-use food packaging or products."

RELATED: Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws

Tanya Weijnschenk lives in Hercules and hopes San Francisco's ordinance will inspire other Bay Area counties to ban plastic straws and food accessories. "When they first change it, you're like, ugh I really don't like it, but once you get used to the change, I think everyone is going to fall into it and be fine knowing that it's helping the environment," she said.

However, San Francisco resident Luis Barahona has a different perspective. "One of the criticisms I've heard is for the disabled community, it's something that a lot of disabled folks use and it's a tool that they need," he said.

Supervisor Katy Tang, who sponsored the legislation, says there is a provision in the ordinance that accounts for people with medical conditions who require straws. She says the implementation of that exception is still in the works.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsenvironmentlegislationrecyclingdisabilitydisability issuesbansan francisco board of supervisorsbusinessvotingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
Proposed SF straw ban may affect people with disabilities
SF restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
NO STRAWS: Starbucks ditching plastic straws
POLITICS
Trump condemns Russia probe after Putin talks
Lawmakers call Trump's performance 'bizarre,' 'shameful'
Judge halts deportations of reunited families
New regulations force some Humboldt County marijuana growers to relocate
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
Amazon Prime Day runs into snags swiftly
Lawmakers call Trump's performance 'bizarre,' 'shameful'
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Officials: Missing Oregon woman survived on water for 7 days
CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident fired
Hawaii lava bomb punctures boat's roof, injures 12 passengers
Passenger who allegedly smoked meth on BART misses court appearance
Show More
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
2-year-old Fresno boy that accidentally shot himself laid to rest
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at zoo
Tekashi69 surrenders in alleged fan choking case in Texas
More News