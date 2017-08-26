SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --SFPD has closed Alamo Square to the public ahead of Patriot Prayer news conference.
Now an organizer of the Patriot Prayer rally, Joey Gibson says instead of holding the press conference at Alamo Square Park, he will hold a news conference indoors, at an undisclosed location.
The National Park Service late Friday night confirmed organizers associated with the Patriot Prayer rally that was scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at San Francisco's Crissy Field have relinquished the First Amendment permit for the organization's rally.
Organizers associated with the Patriot Prayer rally announced Friday afternoon the event had been cancelled.
Joey Gibson, whose Facebook profile indicates that he manages Patriot Prayer, cited concerns for public safety in a video live cast on social media around 3 p.m. on Friday.
The National Park Service reported Friday night Gibson confirmed he had relinquished the First Amendment permit for the Crissy Field event.
The Bay City News contributed to this report.
