San Leandro nonprofit MedShare helps those affected by recent natural disasters

San Leandro-based MedShare officials said at least 30 corporate drives are helping them get much-needed supplies to those affected by the recent hurricanes. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Leandro-based MedShare officials said they have been overwhelmed by all the recent natural disasters.

There have been two hurricanes and now a third one is on the way, plus a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, killing dozens of people.

Corporate and community donations have contributed to helping those who have been affected by these natural disasters.

RELATED: San Leandro nonprofit MedShare thanks community for hurricane response

MedShare regional director Eric Talbert said over 30 corporate drives are now underway, including Oracle, UPS, Kaiser and Chevron. In addition to those, a Buddhist temple, a preschool and Girl Scout troops also stepped up to help.

"They call and say, 'we saw the segment on ABC and we want to help out,'" Talbert said.


On Tuesday, volunteers loaded 4,500 pounds of donated personal care products like shampoo, diapers and toothbrushes onto a truck that is now on the road to Texas and then to Florida.

"It's just an incredible feeling knowing the people who desperately need help are getting it from people who donate supplies," Coca-Cola volunteer John Andrews said.

VIDEO: A look at the aftermath from Hurricane Irma
Here's a look at Hurricane Irma's impact in Florida.



They have another 50,000 pounds in their San Leandro warehouse that will ship it out later this week. And, that's on top of the medical surplus they usually sort and box.

It's going to be urgent to get supplies now to the Virgin Islands. The only hospital on St.Thomas was destroyed by Irma and MedShare is on the ground working out of a make-shift tent hospital as hurricane Maria comes barreling toward them.

MedShare officials said with so many disasters stacked on top of each other, they will continue to accept donations of personal care products through October 4 at their warehouse located at 2937 Alvarado Street in San Leandro Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Click here for more information about MedShare.

Click here for more information on Hurricane Harvey and click here for information on Hurricane Irma.
