SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified

This is an undated image of SFPD Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel, a member of the Tenderloin Station bicycle beat. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect who they believe critically injured a bicycle cop in a hit-and-run Wednesday.

Maurquise Johnson, 50, was arrested Wednesday afternoon not far from Buena Vista Park in San Francisco.

VIDEO: SF police give update after cop hit by car
San Francisco police held a brief news conference on Wednesday after an officer was badly injured in a hit-and-run.



SFPD Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel, a member of the Tenderloin Station bicycle beat was on patrol when he was hit by a car n Turk Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.

The crash happened shortly after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday when Lewin-Tankel was investigating a possible firearm violation.

Lewin-Tankel spotted a suspect in a vehicle who they believed had a firearm. However, the suspect also spotted the officers and drove away, striking an officer on bicycle patrol as he sped away.

Lewin-Tankel is a four-year veteran with the department.
