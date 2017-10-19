SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2549350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco police held a brief news conference on Wednesday after an officer was badly injured in a hit-and-run.

Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect who they believe critically injured a bicycle cop in a hit-and-run Wednesday.Maurquise Johnson, 50, was arrested Wednesday afternoon not far from Buena Vista Park in San Francisco.SFPD Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel, a member of the Tenderloin Station bicycle beat was on patrol when he was hit by a car n Turk Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.The crash happened shortly after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday when Lewin-Tankel was investigating a possible firearm violation.Lewin-Tankel spotted a suspect in a vehicle who they believed had a firearm. However, the suspect also spotted the officers and drove away, striking an officer on bicycle patrol as he sped away.Lewin-Tankel is a four-year veteran with the department.