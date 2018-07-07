VETERANS

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Houston decades after his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Houston decades after his death

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Army Sergeant John Wesley Hall arrived at his final resting place on July 6, 67 years after his death in the Korean War. Taken captive, he died in a camp known as Death Valley. Only recently were his remains found and identified as those of the solider who enlisted when he was 23.

"My uncle was the man of the family, and he went to war to take care of my grandmother, not knowing he would give his life for his country," said Stephanie Fontenot, Hall's niece.

RELATED: Korean War veterans cautiously optimistic after Singapore summit

The family he knew passed on. What haunted his nieces' grandmother was that his remains were on foreign soil. But not any longer.

"Just be encouraged that it's possible and I'm grateful we have this opportunity and I'm grateful others will have it as well," said Deidra McKinnon, Hall's niece.

The past was laid to rest with honors. The Consul General of the Republic of Korea spoke at the service and gave a medal and condolences to the family.

RELATED: World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

"We Koreans will never, ever forget the service and sacrifice by their husbands, fathers and grandfathers," said Kim Hyung Gil, the Republic of Korea Consul-General of Houston.

Sergeant Hall was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. The decades of wondering whether he would ever be brought home have turned into a bittersweet ending the family will never forget.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykorean warsoldier killedarmyu.s. & worldveteranveteransHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Korean War veterans cautiously optimistic after Singapore summit
World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday
VETERANS
Concentration camp survivor meets American liberator 73 years later
Wounded veterans compete in Valor Games in Alameda
Veterans to participate in Valor Games in Alameda
Suspect arrested for vandalizing OC mural dedicated to veterans
More veterans
SOCIETY
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis releases inspiring children's book
More Society
Top Stories
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Weather Forecast for Saturday evening
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
Former UCLA player dead after SoCal barricade
Show More
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Wildfires spring up across West as dry heat continues
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
Croatia beats Russia, will face England in World Cup semifinal
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
More News