OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested after a food delivery person says he pointed a gun at her, police in Scottsdale, Arizona say.
Maxwell was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Saturday night at his Scottsdale home. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
The 26-year-old gained attention when he became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the National Anthem last month.
RELATED: Bruce Maxwell kneels during first National Anthem away from Oakland
Last week, he told TMZ that a server at a Huntsville, Alabama restaurant refused to serve him at a restaurant because of his national anthem protest.
VIDEO: Athletics' Bruce Maxwell says pro-Trump waiter wouldn't serve him over kneeling protest
Click here for a look at the latest national anthem protests and click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Oakland Athletics.