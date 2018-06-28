Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why

MORE ABOUT KD

Don't fall into the trap. Kevin Durant is not going to the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James. This morning on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith got social media in an uproar when he said a source told him that James had texted Durant about going to Los Angeles.But immediately after Smith reported this tidbit, he also commented that it is highly unlikely to happen. Durant himself has also repeatedly said he is returning to the Golden State Warriors -- where he won back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards.Just because James texted Durant, doesn't mean Durant is going to agree to join him.Why would he leave? He has a great thing going, two titles to defend, and he is only one ring shy of catching James. He wants to prove he is the best ever.Why would he want to cement LeBron's legacy?