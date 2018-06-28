GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why

Is the NBA's biggest star trying to poach talent from the Warriors? That might be the case, according to a report by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Cavaliers star LeBron James has reportedly contacted Golden State's Kevin Durant.

by Casey Pratt
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Don't fall into the trap. Kevin Durant is not going to the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James. This morning on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith got social media in an uproar when he said a source told him that James had texted Durant about going to Los Angeles.

But immediately after Smith reported this tidbit, he also commented that it is highly unlikely to happen. Durant himself has also repeatedly said he is returning to the Golden State Warriors -- where he won back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards.

Just because James texted Durant, doesn't mean Durant is going to agree to join him.

Why would he leave? He has a great thing going, two titles to defend, and he is only one ring shy of catching James. He wants to prove he is the best ever.

Why would he want to cement LeBron's legacy?

