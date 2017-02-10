SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Shanahan makes 1st hires for new 49ers coaching staff

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions during an NFL football press conference Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new staff.

The 49ers announced the additions on Friday, a day after Shanahan's introductory news conference.

The new members of the staff are: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).

FULL INTERVIEW: Kyle Shanahan discusses new role as 49ers head coach
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Shumann spoke to Kyle Shanahan about his new role as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Click here for more stories about the San Francisco 49ers.
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersnflSan FranciscoLevi's Stadium
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Kyle Shanahan meets Bay Area media, but questions remain on SB LI loss
San Francisco 49ers introduce new head coach, GM
HOF QB Dan Fouts says Terrell Owens got 'fair evaluation'
Richard Smith won't return as Falcons' defensive coordinator: report
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Mike Ilitch, owner of Tigers and Red Wings, dies at age 87
Knicks ban Charles Oakley indefinitely, fire MSG security chief
Javier Lopez to serve as Giants instructor; Barry Bonds, perhaps
Knicks owner James Dolan to honor agreement with Phil Jackson, won't meddle
Huskies indefinitely suspend Malik Dime following incident with heckler
More Sports
Top Stories
Slide danger shuts down Hwy 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains
Mudslide blocking I-80 in the Sierra
Lexington Reservoir reaches capacity
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Trump says travel ban will prevail, promises to take action 'very rapidly'
Raiders have high hopes for Vegas despite financing
Show More
Large tree slams onto vehicles, power lines in Berkeley
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City PD makes it right
Chinese New Year Parade set to take over downtown SF Saturday
Father of two identified as construction worker killed on Highway 17
North Bay residents ready for rain to end
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos