  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors gearing up for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs at Oracle

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant drives the ball around San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills during Game 1 of the NBA playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Spurs Monday night at Oracle in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.

WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff schedule Round 1

The Dubs got 51 points from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, and JaVale McGee's energetic play on both ends of the court helped lead them to a 21-point victory in Game 1 on Saturday.

But this is a seven-game series and Steve Kerr knows you can't take anyone for granted.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsSan Antonio SpursOaklandSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
Spurs aim to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Warriors
Disjointed Spurs no match for revamped Warriors lineup
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
SJ Sharks to face off against Ducks in first home playoff game
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
49ers' Reuben Foster won't participate in team activities due to legal matters
More Sports
Top Stories
Winter weather in spring brings hail to Bay Area
USGS reports 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck in San Jose
Attorney says Michael Cohen performed secret legal work for Fox News host
PHOTOS: Hail storm looks like snow in East Bay
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
2 bodies, vehicle found after California family's SUV went into river
National Guard lieutenant says California has not rejected plan to send troops to border
San Francisco leaders consider regulating electric scooters
Show More
Comedian W. Kamau Bell recalls being kicked out of coffee shop
SJ Sharks to face off against Ducks in first home playoff game
Burglary suspect in custody after San Rafael search
Private jet hit by lightning on approach to San Jose airport
Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia
More News