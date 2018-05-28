GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Western Conference Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green celebrates a score against the Houston Rockets with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry during a game on Dec. 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsNew Orleans PelicansOaklandSan FranciscoLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News