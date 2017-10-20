SFPD

Suspect in hit-and-run that injured San Francisco cop pleads not guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

The man suspected of running down a San Francisco police officer pleaded not guilty Friday in court. The suspect who calls himself Willie Flanigan has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The man suspected of running down a San Francisco police officer pleaded not guilty Friday in court. The suspect who calls himself Willie Flanigan has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run

Police officers from different stations waited outside the courtroom as the man accused of running down Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel made his first court appearance.

The suspect goes by several names -- including Maurquise Johnson, but Friday he corrected the judge and gave another name -- Willie Flanigan.

A public defender was appointed in the case, which has many witnesses.

"There is going to be video -- I'm sure witnesses, statements, multiple statements, and interviews. And the lives, it's irresponsible for me to comment on very much until I've seen all of that," said Public Defender Alex Lilien.

RELATED: Friends say cop hurt in hit-and-run 'exemplifies what SFPD is all about'

In court, Flanigan interrupted his attorney several times and objected when bail was set at $10 million, saying he was a non-violent offender and called the judge's action "racist."

According to court documents, Flanigan was recently convicted of posessing drugs and served 67 days in county jail.

"We've ordered the files. I can't at this point t ell you anything about this criminal history," said Martin Halloran, who is with the Police Officer's Association. "He's out -- releases or on probation. This happens again and again."

On Wednesday, the injured officer was assisting others near Turk Street and Van Ness Avenue when police say Flanigan hit him.

He was driving a stolen SUV.

Flanigan eventually got rid of the car after the hit-and-run and was later arrested in the Tenderloin.

The injured officer remains in intensive care.

RELATED: SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified

"He is certainly doing better than he was Wednesday," said Halloran. "I'll put it to you that way."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SFPDofficer injuredcar crashaccidentcar accidenthit and runhit and run accidentinvestigationbikesbicyclebicycle crashSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Friends say cop hurt in hit-and run 'exemplifies what SFPD is all about'
Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run
SFPD
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Friends say cop hurt in hit-and run 'exemplifies what SFPD is all about'
Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run
More SFPD
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
Show More
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
More Video