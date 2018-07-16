DMV

DMV opening up earlier at 2 Bay Area field offices to help alleviate long lines

Department of Motor Vehicles (KGO-TV)

By
The DMV can be a real nightmare. Recently, ABC7 News spoken to some people who waited several hours in line just to be seen.

The DMV is now hoping some changes can help.

Starting today, two Bay Area field offices are opening up earlier four days a week.

RELATED: Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process

They are the Oakland Claremont field office and the San Jose Driver License Processing Center on Senter Road.

They'll open up at 7 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The DMV is also opening up a total of 14 Bay Area field offices every Saturday starting in August.

RELATED: Some Bay Area DMV office open Saturday to ease long lines

They include Oakland Claremont and the San Jose processing center, plus Concord, Daly City, El Cerrito, Hayward, Novato, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, Santa Rosa and Vallejo.

The DMV says the longer wait times are due to the implementation of REAL ID, a new line system, and the addition of the electronic driver license and ID card application.

Click here for more stories on the DMV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficDMVtaxesautomotiveSan JoseSan MateoSan FranciscoSan RafaelOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
DMV: 2,500 disabled parking cheaters busted
Bay Area DMV offices open Saturday to ease long lines
DMV to offer extended Saturday hours to alleviate wait times
More DMV
TRAFFIC
25 taken to hospitals after bus overturns on 10 Fwy in Los Angeles
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
Driver mistakenly plows into row of parked cars in Campbell
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
More Traffic
Top Stories
Pres. Trump and Putin meet for summit in Finland
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
3 police officers shot in Kansas City, rifle-wielding suspect killed: Officials
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Show More
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Surveillance video shows George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy
Proposed SF straw ban may affect people with disabilities
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
More News