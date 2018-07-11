DMV

Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process

Long lines at Bay Area DMV offices are almost always a given. But YoGov, short for YoGovernment, aims to reduce the hassle by promising express appointment bookings within two weeks for a small fee or your money back.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Long lines at Bay Area DMV offices are almost always a given. But YoGov, short for YoGovernment, aims to reduce the hassle by promising express appointment bookings within two weeks for a small fee or your money back.

YoGov CEO Ryder Pearce started the Oakland-based company in 2016 after it took him three trips to the DMV to change the title on his vehicle.

"People don't want to spend their whole day at the DMV," said Pearce. "They're willing to pay even a fraction of their hourly value is for us to help them."

For a $19.99 fee, a Yo-Gov concierge will manually monitor the DMV website in search of better appointment slots, which are mainly made available through last-minute cancellations.

DMV offices are dealing with longer wait times as people come in for the REAL ID compliant driver's license, which will be required to board an airplane in October 2020.

Pearce says he's just trying to provide consumers with additional help.

"If you call us up on a Saturday night at 10 p.m., we have someone who will answer the phone or provide support," says Pearce. "The DMV doesn't have the bandwidth to do that."

Private firms are typically barred from selling government services for a fee. The DMV confirms it is investigating YoGov, but the company says their services are perfectly legal, comparing it to that of a personal assistant.

YoGov recently entered into a partnership with DMV.org, a website that offers information about DMV offices nationwide. Bookings have tripled since June 1.

