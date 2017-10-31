A dog that caused mayhem on the BART tracks last month has now found a happy home.The dog, known as BART, stopped the trains when he ran onto the tracks near the Coliseum Station in Oakland. Police rescued him.His new family says he obviously had a painful past since he sometimes cowers like he's going to be hit.At those times, the family says they just shower him with more love and kisses.The dog has a new name too, Bhodi, which is a Buddhist tradition meaning: Teacher of compassion and enlightenment.