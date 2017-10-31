OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A dog that caused mayhem on the BART tracks last month has now found a happy home.
RELATED: Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption
The dog, known as BART, stopped the trains when he ran onto the tracks near the Coliseum Station in Oakland. Police rescued him.
His new family says he obviously had a painful past since he sometimes cowers like he's going to be hit.
Remember "BART" the dog? He's found a forever home! https://t.co/oVfqaBdvzw pic.twitter.com/6YYrggFKNZ— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 1, 2017
At those times, the family says they just shower him with more love and kisses.
RELATED: Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland
The dog has a new name too, Bhodi, which is a Buddhist tradition meaning: Teacher of compassion and enlightenment.