BART

Dog that caused chaos on Oakland BART tracks finds forever home

"BART" the dog lounges in his new home with his new owner in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A dog that caused mayhem on the BART tracks last month has now found a happy home.

RELATED: Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption

The dog, known as BART, stopped the trains when he ran onto the tracks near the Coliseum Station in Oakland. Police rescued him.

His new family says he obviously had a painful past since he sometimes cowers like he's going to be hit.

At those times, the family says they just shower him with more love and kisses.

RELATED: Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland

The dog has a new name too, Bhodi, which is a Buddhist tradition meaning: Teacher of compassion and enlightenment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficBARTdogbizarrebuzzworthyOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BART
Woman robbed, carjacked at South Hayward BART station
Man stabbed near San Francisco BART station
BART board approves proof of payment system
BART, Berkeley police clear out part of homeless encampment
More BART
TRAFFIC
San Francisco looks to refund overpaid parking tickets
BART board approves proof of payment system
Fatal crash cleared from NB Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa
Fatal accident on NB I-880 in Fremont near Auto Mall Parkway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Halloween spending expected to reach new highs
Artists raise funds for North Bay fire victims
NY bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new tax
Trump tweets after NYC rampage: 'Another attack by a very sick and deranged person'
Show More
Officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
California wildfire insurance claims top $3.3 billion
Facebook, Twitter, Google execs testify before senate committee
Bear Fire suspect appears to mouth threat in court
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
More Photos