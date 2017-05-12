TRAFFIC

Friends remember Alameda Co. deputy killed in Tesla bus crash

An Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy was killed on I-580 in Tracey Friday. ABC7 News has learned he was commuting back to his home in Stockton. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
TRACY, Calif. (KGO) --
An Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy was killed on I-580 in Tracey Friday. ABC7 News has learned he was commuting back to his home in Stockton.

The man killed Friday morning has been identified as 50-year-old Sroeuy Khin. He worked long hours as an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to help support his four children.

"He fathered first-generation Cambodian-Americans," said family friend Sothary Chera. "And he set himself as a really good example."

Khin, known as Philip to friends, had just completed an overnight shift at the Santa Rita jail.

"It's not fun seeing your employee draped with an American flag," said Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern.

He was driving home to Stockton when a chartered Tesla commuter bus rear-ended his Volkswagon Beetle.

"The vehicle was stopped or driving slowly in the number two lane," said California Highway Patrol Captain Christopher Sherry. "At the same time, the driver of a 2016, white Tesla touring bus was also driving Eastbound 580 east of Grant Line. For reasons still under investigation, the front of the tour bus collided with the rear of the Volkswagen Beetle."

How Kihn found himself stalled on the freeway is still under investigation. CHP says the driver of the bus was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Investigators estimate the bus traveled about 65-miles-per when it hit the Beetle.

The driver and his 51 passengers escaped major injuries, but Khin died on the scene.

Family friends say he took advantage of every moment of his off-duty time.

"He's definitely known for being that positive person and very outgoing and very social," Chera added.

Khin leaves behind a wife, four children, and many law-enforcement colleagues at both the sheriff's office and the Stockton police department where he served prior to Alameda County.
