As San Francisco prepares for Saturday's protests, public transportations just got tighter as a result. This is sure to have a major impact on tourists as well as those living and working in certain neighborhoods.The owner of Monkey on Chestnut Street is putting up a sign Thursday night that reads, "Unite against hate." The mayor's office handed out the signs with hopes they'll send a message over the weekend.But the store may be closed for a different reason. "It may not even be worth opening, whether it's safe to or not," said Monkey owner Robert Hemphill.It might not be worth it because the 30 Stockton and the 22 Fillmore, which pull up just a few feet away, won't come through the Marina Saturday afternoon.SFMTA is stopping service through the Presidio and other parts of town because of the Crissy Field rally.That's also prime brunch in the Marina."I think it will be pretty slow," said Stephane Meloni of the Castagna Restaurant."We're really worried about moving people to and from certain events throughout the city," said Paul Rose of the SFMTA. "This is really meant to keep our passengers and our employees as safe as possible as well as our vehicles."At the cable car turn around, on Stockton Street, not having access to a San Francisco experience Saturday afternoon."It does put a damper on everyone's experience for that day," said tourist Stephanie Lindholm.BART service, in the meantime, will not be affected.