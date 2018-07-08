SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Two people died in a crash with a VTA train in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to VTA officials.
The crash happened in the area of Auzerais Avenue and Lincoln Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.
VTA officials say two people inside the car suffered fatal injuries.
An overhead pole and wires were damaged in the crash and will need repair.
A bus bridge is operating between Convention Center and Fruitdale stations on the Winchester - Mountain View Line.
The crash is under investigation.