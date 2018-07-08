Two people died in a crash with a VTA train in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to VTA officials.The crash happened in the area of Auzerais Avenue and Lincoln Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.VTA officials say two people inside the car suffered fatal injuries.An overhead pole and wires were damaged in the crash and will need repair.A bus bridge is operating between Convention Center and Fruitdale stations on the Winchester - Mountain View Line.The crash is under investigation.