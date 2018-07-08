VTA

VTA train crash involving car leaves 2 dead

VTA trains are seen outside Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Two people died in a crash with a VTA train in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to VTA officials.

The crash happened in the area of Auzerais Avenue and Lincoln Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

VTA officials say two people inside the car suffered fatal injuries.

An overhead pole and wires were damaged in the crash and will need repair.

A bus bridge is operating between Convention Center and Fruitdale stations on the Winchester - Mountain View Line.

The crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
VTAtrain crashtrainscrashcar crashaccidentcar accidenttrain accidentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VTA
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Sharks sue VTA over BART extension to San Jose
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
BART, VTA fares to increase in January of 2018
More VTA
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
Netflix removing online review system
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest in Montana
Show More
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie
Flight crew helps dog in distress
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Food court fight causes scare at SoCal mall
More News