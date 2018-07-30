EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3835752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Two-year-old Gracie Lutz is showing her appreciation for firefighters battling the Carr Fire in the most delicious way -- burritos.Video shows her handing out the burritos at the Shasta District and Event Center.Her two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr Fire. Her uncle Cody is a Cal Fire engineer, grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator and her other uncle is a water tender.The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.