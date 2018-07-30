CARR FIRE

VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to tired firefighters battling Carr Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two-year-old Gracie is showing her appreciation for firefighters battling the Carr Fire in the most delicious way -- burritos! (Photo by Chelsey Lutz/Facebook)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Two-year-old Gracie Lutz is showing her appreciation for firefighters battling the Carr Fire in the most delicious way -- burritos.

Video shows her handing out the burritos at the Shasta District and Event Center.

Her two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr Fire. Her uncle Cody is a Cal Fire engineer, grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator and her other uncle is a water tender.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
EMBED More News Videos

The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationabc7 originalsfeel goodfoodCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News