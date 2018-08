VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area

EMBED >More News Videos The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

A group of men worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Redding area on Monday as the Carr Fire burned nearby.At first they managed to get a hold of her and bring her to the side of the road, but then the horse took off running again.The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.