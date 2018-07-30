CARR FIRE

VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Carr Fire burn area. They almost had her, but then she ran off. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A group of men worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Redding area on Monday as the Carr Fire burned nearby.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

At first they managed to get a hold of her and bring her to the side of the road, but then the horse took off running again.

The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
EMBED More News Videos

The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationhorsesanimalanimal rescueanimal newsCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News