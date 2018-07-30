EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3846396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, claiming at least two lives and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS



Ashby Road & Lake Blvd



Beltline at Oasis



Benton & Quartz Hill Road



Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick



Buenventura & Hwy 299



Caterpillar at Market



Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit



Elk Dr at Carnelian



Eureka Way at Court Street



Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd



Gas Point Road and Foster Road



Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road



Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit



Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299



Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility



Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road



Lake at Keswick



Lake at Oasis



Lake at Quartz Hill



Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive



Market at Lake



North Market South of Lake



North Point at Redwood



Oasis Road & Lake Blvd



Placer at Buenaventura



Placer at Mule Town



Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura



Ridge Lane at SR 299



Riviera at Howard



SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit



SR-273 at Bonnyville



SR-273 at Branstetter



SR-273 at Breslauer



SR-273 at Clear Creek



SR-273 at Kenyon



SR-273 at Westside Rd



Sway Drive & Placer Road



Texas Springs at Placer



Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road

EVACUATION SHELTERS



Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002



Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003



Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093



Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003

ANIMAL SHELTERS



Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.



Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3834547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting a new, dramatic look at the sheer scale of the devastation from the Carr Fire. It's a surreal scene in northwest Redding neighborhoods.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3835752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, claiming at least two lives and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3835406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man filmed his drive near Redding, Calif., as the Carr Fire rages on Friday morning.

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County has grown to 98,724 acres and is 20 percent contained. Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from the devastating fire.One of the more badly damaged areas has been the Mary Lake subdivision. Police are still concerned about hotspots and live gas lines. Many homeowners have been turned away."Anxious to get home, my children and our cat are down in Lake California and we have been staying at RV Park down in Anderson. We didn't have anybody that could take all of us, so," said Wendy Henry, Mary Lake resident.Out of the devastation, there have been stories of resilience: a sheriff's deputy lost his home early Thursday, but has continued to serve his community, helping with the evacuations.A sixth life was claimed by the fires over the weekend. The sheriff said the man who died refused to evacuate his home. Authorities say by not evacuating, you're not only putting your own life, but the lives of first responders on the line.Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity.