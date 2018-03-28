Wake held for Sacramento man Stephon Clark killed in officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Friends and family will be gathering to remember and honor Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police last week.

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
Friends and family are gathering Wednesday to remember and honor Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police last week.

"You don't know what it's like until you experience it," Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon said. "You can see it on TV, it's totally OK to deal with those realities when it's just through a television and they're not in your home. It's different now."

"Black Lives Matter" organizers plan to hold protests again Wednesday and Thursday in Sacramento in front of the District Attorney's office as they demand criminal charges be filed against the two police officers.

RELATED: Sacramento police department says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting

Tensions were high at Monday night's Sacramento City Council meeting after Clark's brother interrupted.

The night was supposed to be dedicated to the public and their response to the killing of Clark.

Clark was killed March 18 when two Sacramento police officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot him in his grandparents' backyard.
VIDEO: Grandmother of unarmed Sacramento man killed by police calls for change
EMBED More News Videos

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.


Police say they believe Clark was the suspect and he ran when a police helicopter responded, then did not obey officers' orders.

Police say they thought Clark was holding a gun when he moved toward them, but he was found only with a cellphone.

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined the investigation, a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes will bring "faith and transparency" to a case that he said has as sparked "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city."

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office will provide oversight of the investigation and conduct a review of the police department's policies and use-of-force training. The decision of whether to bring criminal charges against the officers involved remains with District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, although Becerra said his office could also bring charges.

Clark's family is skeptical that the investigation will provide appropriate results, Gordon said.

"It's all talk at this point," he said. "Show me."

African-Americans have been dealing with implicit and explicit bias for centuries, Gordon said. Many factors play a role but he said one necessity is for police forces to do a better job weeding out those who should not be officers.

Clark's family is leaning on their faith as they face a public wake Wednesday and a two-hour funeral Thursday, both at Bayside of South Sacramento Church. Clark leaves behind a fiancee and two children, ages 1 and 3.

Sacramento's mayor says the council will not meet Wednesday out of respect for Clark's family.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video regarding officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area and around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingcrimeviolencecaliforniamemorialSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in SF's Dogpatch
San Francisco start-up donates $29 million to Bay Area classrooms
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
Plan for California marijuana mecca hits a pothole
Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
Show More
'Fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline
California man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Police investigate hit-and-run in San Francisco
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
More News
Top Video
San Francisco start-up donates $29 million to Bay Area classrooms
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
Study: Scientists discover new organ
More Video