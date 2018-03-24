AccuWeather forecast for Saturday

Coast

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low snow levels; 3500'-2500'. Highs: 52-58.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Chance of showers or T-storms.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms.Lows: In the 40s to near 50.TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Lows: In the 40s to near 50.TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT A chance of showers or thunderstorms.Lows: In the 40s.A few morning showers, then sunny skies. Highs: 54-58.