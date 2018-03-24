WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Saturday

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low snow levels; 3500'-2500'. Highs: 52-58.

Concord: 50/57
Fremont: 48/57
Redwood City: 48/57
San Francisco: 50/55
San Jose: 47/58

Coast
TODAY: Chance of showers or T-storms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.

East Bay
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s.

Sunday:
A few morning showers, then sunny skies. Highs: 54-58.
