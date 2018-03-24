AccuWeather forecast for Saturday

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low snow levels; 3500'-2500'. Highs: 52-58.
Concord: 50/57
Fremont: 48/57
Redwood City: 48/57
San Francisco: 50/55
San Jose: 47/58
Coast
TODAY: Chance of showers or T-storms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.
East Bay
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT A chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Lows: In the 40s.
Sunday:
A few morning showers, then sunny skies. Highs: 54-58.
