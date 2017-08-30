HURRICANE HARVEY

BY THE NUMBERS: Hurricane Harvey hits 6 million Texans with 30+ inches of rain

Hurricane Harvey has wrecked havoc since it first made landfall on Friday night, creating a crisis in Southeast Texas and leaving behind a devastating flood in Houston. Here's a look at the numbers so far: (THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON --
Hurricane Harvey has wrecked havoc since it first made landfall on Friday night, creating a crisis in Southeast Texas and leaving behind a devastating flood in Houston. The final death toll has not yet been determined.

Here's a look at Harvey by the numbers so far:

THE STORM

2 landfalls: Harvey made landfall not once but twice. First it hit Texas near Corpus Christi on Friday. It inched through Texas before eventually returning to the Gulf Coast. On Wednesday, it made a second landfall in western Louisiana.

56 years: The last time a storm was stronger when it made landfall in Texas was in 1961, when Hurricane Carla also made landfall as a Category 4. Hurricane Carla was one of the strongest storms of the 20th century and killed dozens of people.

THE FLOOD

51.88 inches: Harvey lingered in Houston and the surrounding area for days, dumping feet of rain. Cedar Bayou's preliminary total was 51.88 inches. This sets a record for tropical cyclone rainfall in the continental U.S.
6 million Texans: The area where the most rain was dumped is densely populated. It's estimated that 6 million Texans were impacted by 30 inches or more of rain.

THE RESCUE
More than 13,000 people have been rescued, and more than 17,000 people have been housed in shelters by the Red Cross.

306,000+ Meals: As part of FEMA's relief efforts, more than 306,000 meals have been sent to Texas.
THE RECOVERY

$42 billion: Early estimates predict the damage will reach $42 billion, which would make it among the five costliest storms in U.S. history. By comparison, Hurricane Katrina's damage surpassed $100 billion.

Fundraising totals for the Red Cross and other organizations continue to climb. Of note is JJ Watt's personal fundraiser, which has raised over $6 million and counting.

