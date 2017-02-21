WEATHER

More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods near Rock Springs

EMBED </>More News Videos

San Jose firefighters rescued more than 180 residents by boat from flood waters in the Rock Springs neighborhood at Senter and Phelan. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose firefighters are rescuing more than 200 of residents by boat in flood waters in the Rock Springs neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.

Click here to see a map of emergencies in the area.

The San Jose Fire Department is now saying that more than 180 residents are evacuated and seeking shelter Tuesday.

The rescues centered on the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

VIDEO: Rescues underway in Nordale neighborhood, San Jose

"Coyote Creek is rising because of water coming out of Anderson (Reservoir)," San Jose fire spokesman Capt. Mitch Matlow said. "We have a neighborhood that's basically underwater."



Water rescue teams used boats and other vehicles to go door-to-door and pull residents to safety, Matlow said.

Anyone who has come into contact with the murky brown water is being decontaminated because of fears about overflowing sewage lines, oil and gas from vehicles trapped in the water or household chemicals that might have leaked into the flood waters.

VIDEO: SJ Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts

No significant injuries have been reported so far.

Residents say the water was moving so quickly they had no time to prepare.

"Early morning around nine, I move the car. You saw the water rising? Yeah, pretty fast. 15 minutes, the water go up to here, earlier it's only like four inch, 15 minutes later about a foot deep," said Dui Nguyen, a San Jose resident.



"There are lots of people who need to be taken out, one apartment or house at a time, by boats. Where they are being decontaminated because this is polluted water," said Capt. Matlow.

An overnight shelter will open at 7:00 p.m. at James Lick High School, on 57 N. White Road.

It will be operated by the Red Cross and the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.

If necessary the city may open a second overnight shelter and keep the Lick Center open Tuesday night as well, officials said.


The shelter cannot accept pets, but residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter for safekeeping.

The animal shelter is located at 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose.

To report downed trees and flooding, call 408-794-1900.

Stay with ABC7 News on-air and online for the latest developments.

The Bay City News contributed to this article.

PHOTOS: Residents rescued from at least 30 flooded homes in San Jose
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingstorm damagestormapartments evacuatedevacuationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
WEATHER
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
More Weather
Top Stories
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
Show More
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
President Trump visits African American History Museum
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
'When We Rise' shows emotional, powerful SF LGBT movement
More Video