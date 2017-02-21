SAN JOSE (KGO) --San Jose firefighters are rescuing more than 200 of residents by boat in flood waters in the Rock Springs neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.
Click here to see a map of emergencies in the area.
The San Jose Fire Department is now saying that more than 180 residents are evacuated and seeking shelter Tuesday.
The rescues centered on the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.
VIDEO: Rescues underway in Nordale neighborhood, San Jose
"Coyote Creek is rising because of water coming out of Anderson (Reservoir)," San Jose fire spokesman Capt. Mitch Matlow said. "We have a neighborhood that's basically underwater."
#breaking these are the rafts @SJFD is using to rescue flooded out residents in #sanjose area along #coyotecreek. pic.twitter.com/RiyBz9QIge— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
Water rescue teams used boats and other vehicles to go door-to-door and pull residents to safety, Matlow said.
Anyone who has come into contact with the murky brown water is being decontaminated because of fears about overflowing sewage lines, oil and gas from vehicles trapped in the water or household chemicals that might have leaked into the flood waters.
VIDEO: SJ Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
No significant injuries have been reported so far.
Residents say the water was moving so quickly they had no time to prepare.
"Early morning around nine, I move the car. You saw the water rising? Yeah, pretty fast. 15 minutes, the water go up to here, earlier it's only like four inch, 15 minutes later about a foot deep," said Dui Nguyen, a San Jose resident.
#breaking blocks and blocks flooded in San Jose around Senter & Phelan. Rescuers going door to door on foot/by raft. pic.twitter.com/v3PAqqKIc8— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
"There are lots of people who need to be taken out, one apartment or house at a time, by boats. Where they are being decontaminated because this is polluted water," said Capt. Matlow.
An overnight shelter will open at 7:00 p.m. at James Lick High School, on 57 N. White Road.
It will be operated by the Red Cross and the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.
If necessary the city may open a second overnight shelter and keep the Lick Center open Tuesday night as well, officials said.
#breaking poor #horses also stranded in flood water in #sanjose A's blocks flooded by overflowing #coyotecreek !! pic.twitter.com/BQNLVLj208— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
The shelter cannot accept pets, but residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter for safekeeping.
The animal shelter is located at 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose.
To report downed trees and flooding, call 408-794-1900.
Stay with ABC7 News on-air and online for the latest developments.
The Bay City News contributed to this article.
PHOTOS: Residents rescued from at least 30 flooded homes in San Jose