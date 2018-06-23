HEAT WAVE

Red flag fire conditions have East Bay crews on alert

EMBED </>More Videos

Extreme heat is on across the Bay Area, making red flag fire danger very real this weekend. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Extreme heat is on across the Bay Area, making red flag fire danger very real this weekend.

A red flag which reads "fire weather" is flying outside the Moraga-Orinda Fire Department to warn residents of the danger.


In Oakland, firefighters are on patrol looking for potential fire threats. "We're worried about those winds this weekend, dry vegetation is growing as we get into summer," said Oakland battalion fire chief Dino Torres.

Joaquin Miller Park in the Oakland Hills, is closed this weekend as a precaution due to high fire danger.

In Pleasanton, many were coping with extreme heat at the Alameda County Fair where temperatures soared over 100 degrees. "We put on a ton of sunscreen before we got here, we're looking for shade and drinking water," said Pam Hurley.

RELATED: Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast

Fair officials urge patrons to take it easy. "We say every hour, take a break seek shade and drink some water. We have first aid on site and they can help if you need it," said Alameda County Fair spokesperson Angel Moore.

Moore says later in the day, five fair guests were treated for heat related illness.

RELATED: Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?

Cal Fire has brought on an additional fire-fighting helicopter and stationed it in Sonoma in response to the red flag warning for fire danger across much of northern California, fire officials said.

Cal Fire strategically placed a Blackhawk helicopter from PJ Helicopters at the Sonoma Air Attack Base, fire officials said.
A red flag warning has been issued for parts of the North Bay this weekend for high fire danger due to gusty winds, hot weather and low humidity, according to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.


RELATED: Scorching Bay Area temps; Fire danger still high


The warning runs from 11 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Sunday. Cal Fire also brought on an additional helicopter stationed at
Chico Air Attack, and a tanker stationed at McClellan Air Tanker Base in response to the red flag warning, fire officials said.

Area residents are advised to avoid lawn work, driving on grass, campfires or fireworks. Lit cigarettes should always be disposed of safely.

Elevations over 1,000 feet in the affected area are at the greatest risk.

Click here to watch the latest AccuWeather forecast, and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveheatweatherfirecal fireSan JoseSan FranciscoBerkeleyOaklandAlamedaConcordRichmondPittsburgDanville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area heat: Triple-digit temps; Fire danger still high
HEAT WAVE
2 injured in fire near Antioch salvage yard
Bay Area heat: Triple-digit temps; Fire danger still high
Heat wave coming to the Bay Area this weekend
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
More heat wave
WEATHER
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Bay Area heat: Triple-digit temps; Fire danger still high
Heat wave coming to the Bay Area this weekend
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News