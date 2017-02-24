San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods

Dozens of city workers in San Jose are helping to get flood-damaged neighborhoods more livable again.It was a busy day for workers. Parking enforcement made sure curbs were clear of cars early Friday morning. "The city is taking care of it. They're just doing this so they can clean the city up," a parking enforcement officer said.Groups from several different city departments, including the conservation corps, neighborhood services and environmental services, met up Friday morning to go into the recently flooded neighborhoods.Dumpsters were delivered to the William Street neighborhood at about 9 a.m.Families have been placing items damaged by the toxic flood waters on the sidewalk. They had a lot of help getting rid of it."We thought we were going to have to do this all on our own. We've been working for like two days straight. Tired, carrying everything up. But it's really nice to see the city come out and help us," victim Maria Mendoza said.Karen Davis' basement flooded. She didn't realize the city was bringing out dumpsters Friday. She had already ordered her own, along with a call out on social media for some help."I've rallied all my friends on Facebook and hopefully tomorrow I'll have a whole boatload of my friends out here to help me clean up," Davis said.This is the first day of the city clean up. They said they'll be out again on Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.With a few areas of San Jose still under mandatory evacuation orders, some people are still spending their days and nights in a shelter.On Friday, those who need a place to stay can move to the Alum Rock Youth Center. It's right next door to James Lick High School and will be replacing that shelter, along with the one at Evergreen Valley High School.Both schools need to close to get ready for students returning to class Monday.On Saturday, San Jose plans to open a flood assistance center at Shirakawa Community Center. It's going to be a multi-agency, one-stop shop for evacuees hoping to get back on their feet.Advocates, insurance providers and emergency experts from the state will all be on hand.The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.