WEATHER

San Jose mayor thanks first responders for flood response

This is an image of evacuees being rescued after flooding in the Nordale neighborhood, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 (KGO-TV )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders thanked first responders for their response to this week's flooding.

The mayor visited Fire Station 34 along with Fire Chief Curtis Jacobson and firefighters union President Sean Kaldor. The station is located at 1634 Las Plumas Ave., San Jose.

Mayor Liccardo also vowed to hold public hearings to address residents who feel there was not enough communication about how bad the flooding could be.

RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation info and how to help

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
Related Topics:
weatherrainstorm damagestormwindwind damagefloodingflash floodingevacuationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
RESOURCES: SJ flood evacuation info and how to help
WEATHER
San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
More Weather
Top Stories
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods
Body of missing Tracy woman, Jayda Jenkins found
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
SFPD investigate double shooting in Bayview District
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Show More
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Bill to repair California storm damage reaches $600M
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos