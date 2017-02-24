San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders thanked first responders for their response to this week's flooding.The mayor visited Fire Station 34 along with Fire Chief Curtis Jacobson and firefighters union President Sean Kaldor. The station is located at 1634 Las Plumas Ave., San Jose.Mayor Liccardo also vowed to hold public hearings to address residents who feel there was not enough communication about how bad the flooding could be.