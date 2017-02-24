WEATHER

San Jose mayor thanks first responders for flood response

This is an image of evacuees being rescued after flooding in the Nordale neighborhood, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 (KGO-TV )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders will thank first responders for their response to this week's flooding.

WATCH LIVE: San Jose mayor thanks first responders

The mayor will visit Fire Station 34 along with Fire Chief Curtis Jacobson and firefighters union President Sean Kaldor at 11 a.m. The station is located at 1634 Las Plumas Ave., San Jose.
RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation info and how to help

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
