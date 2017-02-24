SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders will thank first responders for their response to this week's flooding.
WATCH LIVE: San Jose mayor thanks first responders
The mayor will visit Fire Station 34 along with Fire Chief Curtis Jacobson and firefighters union President Sean Kaldor at 11 a.m. The station is located at 1634 Las Plumas Ave., San Jose.
RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation info and how to help
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations