MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --As Mill Valley's fire chief helped save homes during a raging wildfire, his own house went up in flames.
Now, city officials and residents are looking to get the word out about this tragedy, hoping some people may be able to help Mill Valley Fire Chief Tom Welch.
Some Mill Valley residents and employees set up a fundraiser to to raise money to help Welch, and his family. At least $16,000 were raised in just a couple of hours after the fundraiser was created.
