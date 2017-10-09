NORTH BAY FIRES

Wildfire destroys Mill Valley fire chief's home while he works to help others

As Mill Valley's fire chief helped save homes during a raging wildfire burning in the North Bay, his own house went up in flames. Now, the city is working to help him. (@City_of_MV/Twitter)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
As Mill Valley's fire chief helped save homes during a raging wildfire, his own house went up in flames.

Now, city officials and residents are looking to get the word out about this tragedy, hoping some people may be able to help Mill Valley Fire Chief Tom Welch.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Some Mill Valley residents and employees set up a fundraiser to to raise money to help Welch, and his family. At least $16,000 were raised in just a couple of hours after the fundraiser was created.

Click here if you'd like to make a donation to help him during this difficult time.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
