1 arrested after Oakland police respond to commercial burglary, firearm recovered

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police have surrounded a building after a burglary was reported early this morning.

The crime was first reported at 3:53 a.m. in a building on the 2700 block of Adeline Avenue.

Officers have one suspect in custody so far. Police say they have recovered a firearm.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

