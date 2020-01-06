1 arrested after Oakland police respond to commercial burglary, firearm recovered

Oakland Police responded to a commercial burglary in progress this morning at 3:53AM, in the 2700 block of Adeline Street. Currently, officers have detained 1 suspect and recovered a firearm. pic.twitter.com/T4O9WqgSYA — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 6, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police have surrounded a building after a burglary was reported early this morning.The crime was first reported at 3:53 a.m. in a building on the 2700 block of Adeline Avenue.Officers have one suspect in custody so far. Police say they have recovered a firearm.