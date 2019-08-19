1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and another was wounded after an overnight shooting in San Jose, police said.At about 12:23 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Williamsburg Drive and S. Winchester Boulevard. Officers found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. One of the victims was grazed by a gunshot and treated at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.No suspects have been identified or arrested. The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.The victims have not been identified.Police are asking for anyone to contact them who has information.