1 dead, 4 injured after fiery crash near downtown Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. -- One woman died and four others were injured in a fiery crash that involved five vehicles Friday night near downtown Berkeley, police said.The crash reported at 11:47 p.m., was triggered when a speeding Tesla headed westbound in the 2200 block of Haste Street hit a Ford Fiesta and a Dodge pickup truck, according to police. The Fiesta, with four people inside, caught fire after it was pushed into two parked cars, said Officer Byron White.All four people inside the Fiesta were hospitalized, but one 36-year-old woman who was sitting in the back seat died, according to police. The woman who died has been identified by police as Luvette Monarque of North Hollywood. A 32-year-old sitting next to Monarque was in critical condition. The two women had to be extricated from the car, White said. In addition, one of five people inside the Tesla was also hospitalized.The driver of the Tesla, a 22-year-old San Leandro man, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, White said.Alcohol and drugs aren't considered a factor in the collision, but police say speed was a factor.