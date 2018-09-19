1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office. Watch aerial footage shot by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE on September 19, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
MASONTOWN, Pa. --
One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting outside of a judge's office in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in the Fayette County Magistrate Court in Masontown. Four people were transported to a hospital, a spokesperson for the Fayette County Emergency Management told ABC News.

It's unclear if the person pronounced dead at the scene is the suspect or a victim.

A law enforcement official was among the shooting victims, the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop B, which handles Fayette County, wrote on Twitter.



More than a dozen police officers surrounded the building in the aftermath of the shooting, aerial footage shot by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE showed.

David Kaiser, an attorney who was at the judge's office when the shooting happened, said he heard an argument outside the judge's office preceding the shooting.

A witness told WTAE that a man opened fire on a woman running across the street.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldgun violencecourtPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect killed, 4 injured in shooting at Wisconsin software company
'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
Small plane crashes into cars in Texas
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Trump tours streets flood-ravaged from Florence
Show More
Trump says 'hard' to imagine Kavanaugh did wrong
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
Tilray now most valuable pot company in world
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from prison
More News