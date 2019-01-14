1 dead in 2-alarm fire at apartment building in San Jose

Fire at apartment building in San Jose, California on Monday, January 14, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
One person died in a fire at an apartment complex in East San Jose on Monday morning, a fire captain said.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the building at 1310 Foxdale Loop near Capitol Expressway.

Firefighters called for a second alarm because of the size of the building and reports that someone may be missing or trapped inside, San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

A fatality was confirmed as crews put out the blaze, which was declared under control around 7:45 a.m., Matlow said. No information about the person who died was immediately available.

About 10 people were displaced from four apartment units affected by the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
