1 killed in quadruple shooting near 76 gas station in Oakland

Updated 20 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- According to Oakland police, 1 person has been killed and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting near a gas station.It happened around 5:00 p.m. in front of the 76 gas station at 98th Avenue and Edes Street.Sky7 was over the active scene, showing Edes Street shut down between Nevada and 98th avenues.Evidence markers littered the street.Oakland police say four victims were transported to the hospital, one has died.No arrests have been made, and the police have not provided a suspect description.