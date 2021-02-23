Santa Clara Co. residents having trouble canceling vaccination appointments; officials explain why

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- With less than a week to go until Santa Clara County expands its vaccine eligibility beyond seniors and healthcare workers, questions remain over the availability of appointments and the number of no-shows at county-operated vaccination sites. But as the county moves forward with its rollout, some people are having a tough time canceling their appointments, which could be impacting the high rate of no-shows.ABC7 News asked county officials what they intend to do about it, watch the video above to see what they had to say.