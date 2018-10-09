U.S. Marshals recover 123 missing children during 1-day operation

EMBED </>More Videos

A one-day sweep by law enforcement agencies in Michigan resulted in the recovery of 123 missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

DETROIT, MI --
A one-day sweep by law enforcement agencies in Michigan resulted in the recovery of 123 missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The sweep, called Operation MISafeKid and conducted on Sept. 26, was aimed at locating victims of sex trafficking.

"Three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases, and one homeless teen was transported back to the command post after it was discovered that he had not had anything to eat in three days," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Participating officers were given the case files and began investigating their whereabouts by visiting last known addresses, friend's homes and schools in hopes of finding them in a safe place.

During the operation, out of 301 case files, 123 children were identified and recovered safely.

All of the children located were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing.

The Michigan State Police asked for continued assistance on remaining cases.

Officials also obtained information on two missing children in Texas and one in Minnesota. Those cases are being actively investigated at this time, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmissing childrenchildrenMichigan
Top Stories
Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose
Trump says UN ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
Santa Rosa neighborhood celebrates, reflects 1 year after North Bay Fires
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 storm
Mexican couple accused of killing as many as 20 women
Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Show More
Skull spotted in Michael satellite imagery
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Wildlife workers save leopard trapped in well
French bulldog throws tantrum over closed park
McDonald's treats Bay Area firefighters, EMS workers to free meal
More News