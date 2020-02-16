VIDEO: 2 arrested after video captures suspects attacking, robbing passenger at Arizona bus stop

WARNING: This video contains graphic content that may be offensive to some viewers
PHEONIX, Ariz. (KGO) -- An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested Saturday after an attack on a Phoenix bus stop.

The attack happened on Jan. 24 and the entire incident was caught on video.

The video from the Pheonix Police Department shows two men get off the bus, following a victim who is wearing a sweatshirt and a backpack.

The victim gets grabbed from behind then stabbed by the two men.

The struggle continues on the ground as the man tries to fight them off.

The two suspects then take the backpack and run from the scene.

Police said the victim did not stop fighting and he was able to escape.

Phoenix police originally released the video to find the suspects saying, "Don't let these two think they can walk around freely and victimize everyday people. Both of these suspects watched and waited to attack the victim as he got off the bus. The victim was stabbed and his back pack taken."
