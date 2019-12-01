2 dead, 5 injured after crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

Two people are dead and five others are injured after a crash on Highway 101 in San Jose.It happened just after 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes.The CHP says the suspect car was speeding when it rear-ended a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan lost control and hit a guard rail.That driver and one of the passengers died. A second passenger was taken to the hospital.Three passengers in the suspect car were also hurt.The CHP says the driver of that car was 21-year-old Esteban Aguilar Jimenez of San Jose.He was taken to the hospital and faces charges including felony DUI.