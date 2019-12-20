Traffic concerns after 2 pedestrians killed in San Jose, Los Gatos this week

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Another pedestrian has been killed on the streets of San Jose, as the Bay Area's largest city inches closer to reaching an all-time annual high for traffic-related fatalities.This comes after a separate deadly collision in the neighboring town of Los Gatos, involving a San Jose City Council candidate.An 85-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night while trying to cross Senter Road at Needles Drive. Police say she was in the marked crosswalk, but couldn't cross the road before the light turned green.The driver, identified as an adult male, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors."This problem affects everybody," said Brandon Alvarado, chair of the city's bicycle and pedestrian safety advisory committee. "We're all a pedestrian at some point. We all probably get into a car at some point. We're not safe from this problem."In recent years, the city has narrowed some streets to help reduce speeds, installed additional bike lanes, and upgraded select crosswalks as part of its Vision Zero safety initiative. However, the tragedy now marks the 59th traffic-related fatality of the year, just one short of the all-time high recorded in 2015.The incident comes just days after a devastating collision in nearby Los Gatos. Late Monday morning, San Jose City Council candidate Jenny Higgins Bradanini, struck and killed 66-year-old Timothy Starkey, near Blossom Hill Elementary on Blossom Hill Road. Police say the collision and its cause remain under investigation.Higgins Bradanini, who serves as president and co-founder of Women's March Bay Area, released a statement saying in part: "My heart goes out to the man's family and loved ones as they are suffering this tragic loss... Words cannot adequately express my sorrow, and I ask for your support in sending your thoughts and condolences to the devastated family."It's unclear if Higgins Bradanini will continue her campaign to replace San Jose City Councilmember Johnny Khamis, who is terming out and now running for State Senate."There's no more important job than keeping your eyes on the road, and looking out for people that are pedestrians and bicyclists," said Khamis. "They're often tough to see in rain, in inclement weather, and in the dark, so it's really important to be vigilant when driving."