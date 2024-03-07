2024 Oscars updates: ABC7's Luz Pena talks to Bay Area nominated filmmakers on the red carpet

The 96th Oscars is a star-studded event, and ABC7's Luz Pena is bringing it to you with live updates from the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet and show.

HOLLYWOOD, Los Angeles (KGO) -- Oppenheimer became the biggest winner of the night at the 96th Oscars, taking seven academy awards -including the coveted Best Picture. But the night had so much to celebrate.

2024 OSCARS: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winners

Bay Area nominees on the Red Carpet

Even before Ryan Gosling lit up the stage with the best Ken-ergy - performing the Oscar nominated song "I'm just Ken," ABC7's Luz Pena caught up with some local nominees on the red carpet.

The Oscars were a night of first time nominees, including Bay Area filmmaker Sean Wang - Oscar nominated director for "Nai Nai & Wài Pó."

Luz Pena:"Did you ever think that your documentary was going to end up nominated and you were going to be here tonight.

Sean Wang: No, I think we made something really special. As we were shooting and editing we knew that we made something that we loved that I think will honor them and their joy and humanity. It was something from our family and future generations to have"

His now famous grandmothers from his documentary 'Nai Nai & Wài Pó' said they receive the Hollywood treatment ahead of the Oscars.

Bay Area Oscar-nominated filmmaker Leo Chiang was proud to be nominated for his documentary "Island in Between" - being on the red carpet was part the dream.

"Exciting, it's everything I thought it would be and then some," Chiang said.

Despite Bay Area nominees not taking a golden statue home, they were all grateful and honored to be there.

Final preparations underway for Hollywood's big day

It's almost Oscar Sunday and the red carpet is rolled out with crews putting up the finishing touches just hours before Hollywood's biggest night.

We caught up with Bay Area nominees arriving to Los Angeles, eager for Sunday. Leo Chiang is one of three Bay Area directors nominated in the documentary short category. His documentary "Island in Between" is his most personal work yet -- focusing on the Taiwanese islands of Kinmen, just two miles off the coast of China. We also caught up with another Bay Area Oscar nominee, Christine Turner, at the "Women in Film" Oscar event on Friday. She is one of 75 women nominated for Academy Awards this year. She directed the documentary "The Barber of Little Rock." This year, 32% of Oscar Nominees are women - a record year. The last time so many women were nominated was in 2021.

Bay Area filmmakers dominate Oscars category

This year there are three Bay Area filmmakers nominated under the documentary short category.

From the intimate story of two Fremont grandmothers and their filmmaker grandson documenting their daily lives in "Ni Nai & Wài Pó." To exploring Americas wealth gap in "The Barber of Little Rock." And Leo Chang's documentary "Island in Between" focusing on the Taiwanese islands of Kinmen just two miles off the coast of China. These documentaries are representing the Bay Area well at the Academy Awards.

Bay Area designers seek Oscars spotlight

Fashion is a huge component of the Oscars and this year Bay Area fashion designers are dressing our very own ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena.

Luz's first stop was Oakland School for the Arts, where fashion designer Stephanie Verrieres lent one of her gowns to wear on the red carpet. Next stop, designer IB Bayo, who has always dreamt of seeing one of his gowns at the Oscars. Luz will be wearing both pieces on the red carpet.

