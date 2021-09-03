2 shot, 4 injured after shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City

EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple people hospitalized after shooting on I-280 in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City early Friday morning.

A GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on I-280 south of Eastmoor Avenue when it was shot at by someone in another vehicle, CHP officers said. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The Yukon was struck multiple times by bullets that penetrated its left side. After the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the scene and the Yukon was involved in a crash when it struck a concrete wall along the right shoulder of the freeway.

Two of the six victims in the Yukon sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries, and four occupants sustained minor injuries from the crash.

No suspects have been arrested and the CHP is investigating the case.

The CHP asks that any person with information please contact SIU Detectives at (707) 917-4491, or by email at 30specialinvestigations@chp.ca.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
daly citychpi 280shooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News