2 shot, 4 injured after shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City early Friday morning.A GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on I-280 south of Eastmoor Avenue when it was shot at by someone in another vehicle, CHP officers said. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m.The Yukon was struck multiple times by bullets that penetrated its left side. After the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the scene and the Yukon was involved in a crash when it struck a concrete wall along the right shoulder of the freeway.Two of the six victims in the Yukon sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries, and four occupants sustained minor injuries from the crash.No suspects have been arrested and the CHP is investigating the case.The CHP asks that any person with information please contact SIU Detectives at (707) 917-4491, or by email at 30specialinvestigations@chp.ca.gov.