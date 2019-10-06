3 arrested in connection with shooting after high school football game in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened after a football game at a high school in Richmond, police say.The arrests were made last week, according to the Richmond Police Department.The shooting happened near the DeAnza High School campus Friday night after a football game ended versus rival Pinole Valley High.Three teens were injured during the shooting.The sound of gunshots can be heard and people are seen running away in surveillance video released last week by Richmond Police.Police said three teens, a girl and two boys, were wounded. Two of them were in serious condition.On Saturday, police said two of the victims have been released from the hospital.Police also said a gun was recovered during their investigation.No additional information was immediately available.