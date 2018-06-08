3 detained after reported shooting on Foothill Boulevard in Oakland

At least three people were detained outside a business in Oakland after gun shots were reported early Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
At least three people were detained outside a business in Oakland after gun shots were reported early Friday morning.

There was heavy police presence and SWAT snipers on Foothill Boulevard near Seminary Avenue where there appeared to be a possible standoff situation taking place.

ABC7 News was on scene and heard at least three flash bangs shortly after 11 a.m. outside the business located on 5919 Foothill Boulevard.

Video captured a person walking out of a building with their hands up and surrendering to police.

It is unclear why the individuals were detained.

At this time, Oakland police said no injuries have been reported.

Oakland police were at the scene and asked anyone who may be inside the building to come out with their hands up.
