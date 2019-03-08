'They did exactly what I would have hoped,' 4-H leader on survival tips that helped save missing Humboldt County sisters

BENBOW, Calif. (KGO) -- "They're very strong girls and they stayed calm. They did exactly what I would have hoped anyone would have done if they were lost." said Humboldt County 4-H Leader Justin Lehnert.Two Northern California girls, Leia and Caroline Carrico, got lost in the woods near their house. After two nights, they were found.Thanks in part to a 4-H Outdoor Training program taught by Lehnert, they survived."We point out different areas that could be shelter. Those are a fallen down tree, a hollowed out stump or huckleberries. Then the water is a clean source of water if you choose leaves to drink off of versus drinking out of a creek." said Lehnert.The sisters found shelter and built a fire in the rain."The building of the fire, and things like that, slows down your pace. You're not hiking around and going long distances. It basically creates a signal fire or leaves a mark that you were in that area," said Lehnert. "as soon as I started hearing some of the details I knew that they were going upon the things that I was trying to teach them."Lehnert says he is proud of the skills and courage displayed by the girls."It's amazing that, even small details, these kids can pick up on it and remember it under a time of stress like that. They really came through. It was amazing." said Lehnert.